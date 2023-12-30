Frasier star Kelsey Grammer talked about his return as Beast to the MCU and how he reacted when he found out he was being replaced by Nicolas Hoult

Kelsey Grammer debuted in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) as the second interaction in the franchise of Dr. Hank MacCoy aka Beast in Fox's X-men franchise. The first was that of Steve Bacic in X-men 2, in a brief scene in which the character appears on television in his human form, however this was replaced by the Frasier actor.

Grammer would play the character once again in an uncredited cameo in 2014's Days of Future Past. For the Fraiser star, being part of a franchise was a very important moment for his career as he confessed to ET, although as he remembers his happiness was short-lived.

“I played the role…we were at Cannes, it was a big premiere, everything was celebrating, people were bowing and all that nonsense,” Grammer recalled to ET about his Marvel debut in The final decision. “I thought, well, we're finally here! And they reached out and said we had found this fabulous new direction for the franchise.”

“I thought, 'This is it. I made it. “I’m finally in a franchise movie, and they said they were going to go back in time and Beast was going to be younger,” she continued. “Then little by little I deduced that it was not included.”

His return to the UCM

Kelsey Grammer Bestia en The Marvels

Grammer returned to the character 9 years later in a brief cameo in the mid-credits scene in The Marvels, where we see Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) appear in a parallel universe she was dragged into at the end of the film. Here, Monica encounters an alternate version of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who, in this universe, is an alternate Captain Marvel named Binary, as well as Grammer's version of Dr. Hank McCoy, aka Beast. in the X-Men.

Grammer confessed with a laugh that he was very excited to have the opportunity to play the character once again: “It's a great honor for me now that he's coming back and that people are still interested in seeing who was possibly the greatest Beast of all time. ”.

The actor did not reveal when or where the character will return but said he “certainly hopes” to have a future with the character after his cameo, revealing: “There has been some discussion. “I always wanted to play him again.”

When could I return

Marvel Studios

It is clear that the character will return sooner or later, taking into account that The Marvels scene has left an arc to close, although we do not know in which future UCM film he will do so, perhaps in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now the most feasible project in which it seems that Grammer could return as Beast is in Deadpool 3, the mercenary with a mouth's sequel is bringing back the original X-men from the Fox period, so it is very possible that the actor reunite with his former colleagues in the franchise in this film.

The future of Beast in the UCM

Another thing is the continuity that Grammer will have with the character, with Marvel Studios' plans to introduce the X-Men into the MCU it is more than likely that the studio will decide to recast the team perhaps after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars or even do it in that same movie. At the moment it is a mystery that we will discover as the projects for Phases 5 and 6 of the UCM are released.

What do you think? Will we have Kelsey Grammer to hang out with Beast?

