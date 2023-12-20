If you own an Amazon Fire TV, you surely know that this device is a true gem. It has functions and features that expand the multimedia experience, from accessing streaming services, such as Netflix or Disney+, to controlling other devices within the home.

However, behind all its features, one of the most frequent problems that users face with this multimedia player is the tedious task of enter text with the remote control.

Most people who own a Fire TV on a daily basis experience the frustration of having to type letter by letter, especially when dealing with long, complicated text. For example, by entering the name of a movie or television series in the search box.

If you also experience this situation, which is considered a real hell. Fortunately, there is a very simple solution that can put an end to this situation. The key is to use the official Amazon Fire TV app from your smartphone or tablet.

This is how you can easily enter text on the Amazon Fire TV

The app shows a virtual keyboard that turns your mobile screen into a remote control to control your Fire TV and replace the original remote control. It should be noted that this keyboard is much larger and easier to use, giving you a better experience when entering text.

To start, make sure you have the application installed on your mobile device, it is available for Android phones, in the Google Play store and on iOS for iPhones. The download is completely free. To use the app, follow the following steps:

Once you have the app, open it and select your Amazon Fire TV. This will be the device that you will control from your mobile. Now, it is time to access it and, to do so, in the lower right corner of the screen, you will find the keyboard icon. Tap it, and you'll see a virtual keyboard appear. From this moment you can start writing text quickly and easily from your mobile. This way, you will forget about entering letter by letter with the remote control. In addition, the application also supports voice commands with Alexa, and additional functions.

The Amazon Fire TV app is a very simple solution, but above all effective to eliminate the tedious problem entering text with the remote control original of the device.

If you are tired of this situation, we recommend that you try this app and forget about one of the major flaws of this Amazon multimedia device.