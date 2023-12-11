Google is working on a ton of new features for its Chrome browser, and many based on artificial intelligence.

For example, one of these functions, one of the most anticipated, is an option that helps us write text, and in the latest version of Chrome Canary its operation is already specified a little better.

Although this functionality is being known internally as “write”, it seems that Google will launch it for Chrome in the future under the name “help me write.”

As engineer @Leopeva64 has managed to uncover, he has managed to activate the “help me write” interface in Chrome 122, although it still does not work.

When using this function, a pop-up window will appear floating over the text content. To further refine the generated text, Google could also rely on the content of the page.

In addition to this new “help me write” functionality, those from Mountain View They’re still working on Chrome’s dedicated AI settings panel.

Until now it has been known as “advanced”, but in the latest preview version they have changed it to “experimental AI features”.

In any case, these are features that will not reach the stable version in the short term, and taking into account that they are being tested in Chrome 122, they are not expected to be available before February 2024.

It’s nice to know that Google is moving pretty quickly to include advanced artificial intelligence capabilities in its browser so that it remains essential.