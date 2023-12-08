Motion Twin is an independent studio that surprised everyone with Dead Cells, a successful title that was acclaimed by critics and players. The company was present at The Game Awards 2023 with an important announcement, as it revealed Windblown, its new title.

This is Windblown, the new Motion Twin game

Thanks to the trailer presented at the event, we know that Windblown is an action-focused game, where dynamic combat will be the focus. Players will take the role of Leaper, a hero who will defeat the Ark from Vortex and other enemies.

The protagonist will be able to absorb the memories of fallen warriors to gain some of their weapon skills. The game will debut in Early Access sometime next year. Below you can see its first trailer:

Find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023 and its announcements at this link.

