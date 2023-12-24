We return to the second generation of Pokémon with this art.

Chikorita, Totodile and Cyndaquil are Johto's starter Pokémon.

The Pokémon franchise is one of the most important in our environment, not only because its games are especially well-known among video game lovers, even managing to influence several indie games such as the upcoming Palworld. Even so, we can say that this IP has managed to reach all types of users, and its own television series has managed to become one of the best anime in the series, just as its different films have ended up reaching a large number of public. Despite taking this into account, we can say that the best thing that Pokémon has is its community, especially because of how much support the IP with their own content.

This He does it mainly thanks to different fan-arts, which also often have such quality that they could pass as official. We have brought you a wide variety of content of this type, but in this case we are going to bring you a special art for these dates, since as the headline informs, we are talking about an art that offers us Christmas versions of the Johto starter Pokémon (Chikorita, Totodile and Cyndaquil), that is, the second generation of the franchise.

You can see it right below, and we are talking about has been shared via Reddit, which has not received much attention, despite its great quality. Even so, we are talking about that at the time of writing this text it has more than 300 positive ratings, as well as more than 10 comments.

Christmas variants of the Johto starters

What awaits us in the future of Pokémon?

The truth is that the future of Pokémon, at least in terms of video games, is currently up in the air. After the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and its two DLCs, we must say that we don't have much idea about the next main title in the franchise, although if we take into account the way Game Freak usually works, it is most likely that In 2024 we will receive a remake of the franchisealthough of course this is just a guess.

The best that What we can do is wait for a next Pokémon event to find out what the franchise has to offer us in the future, just as they have done on other occasions.

