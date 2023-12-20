Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo admitted that he was relaxed when he heard the news that Jusuf Kalla (JK) expressed support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate number 1 Anies-Muhaimin (Amin) in the 2024 presidential election.

The reason is, Ganjar had seen from the start that JK was providing support to Anies-Muhaimin.

“It seems like he did that from the start,” said Ganjar when met in the Mampang Prapatan area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

In fact, he said, the direction of JK's support was already visible before he was announced as a presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

“Oh he was from the beginning even before I was announced, he was already beside AMIN. If we had known,” he said.

JK Support

Previously, Jusuf Kalla or JK, revealed the direction of his support in the 2024 Presidential Election.

He admitted to supporting presidential and vice presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin.

JK made this statement at a friendly event held by the Presidium of the South Sulawesi People's Movement, the AMIN Winning National Team at the IMIM Islamic Center Building, Makassar, Tuesday (19/12) evening.

“So today, in Makassar, I convey my stance (supporting AMIN). Hopefully there will be benefits for all of you,” said JK.

This support cannot be separated from the existing relationship between JK and Anies.

JK calls Anies his political student. Because of this, he often provides knowledge, especially about politics, to Anies.

“You could say that I taught Anies politics at Paramadina University, every Friday we had lunch together and I gave them political issues and experiences every Friday,” he explained.

Because he often has discussions, JK considers Anies to be someone who understands problems quickly.