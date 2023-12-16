Carlos Rivera has been part of the most exciting night, a Grand Final that has crowned Elsa as the winner of La Voz 2023. The Mexican artist was one of the guests, who precisely shared the stage with Elsa singing For you in a magical duet.

The occasion deserved it, and Carlos and Fonsi showed up in their best clothes. Both shone in front of the cameras, literally, and the Puerto Rican played along and dropped the idea of ​​a duo to the Mexican.

Carlos Rivera did not think about it and agreed, making the audience come up asking for a joint performance. Even Antonio Orozco joined in the audience's applause for the Puerto Rican to sing.

But Luis Fonsi calmed the atmosphere… and rejected the proposal! The Puerto Rican shared his correct vision that, with all the respect in the world, it was neither his time nor the guest's. “This is Elsa's moment,” Fonsi said, pointing to his talent.

The coach has been very proud of Elsa, who has reached the Grand Final after all the work and effort of many months, and she is one of the reasons why Carlos Rivera and the rest of the guests were on La Voz . A decision that has been greatly applauded by the public and everyone who was on stage. Relive this great moment!