Chasmal Fear it's a game of terror under the water that reaches PC and Steam Deck on a date yet to be determined, but it does so running on the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine with a visual style “bodycam“, in the style of Unrecord, and with dangers like sharks, in addition to genetic mutations among the base crew.

According to the developers, in Chasmal Fear history is important. Players will have to survive in an underwater facility with few resources, with a key incentive: our decisions will greatly affect the game; including the ending.

The game has 2 player cooperative and the decisions will take us through different parts of the complex, and with different approaches, such as overcoming a stealth area or taking us through a very different one to hit shots. They will also affect the way the infected evolve.

Its two creators assure that Chasmal Fear is going to be the classic single-player adventure and that right now they are working on three different endings for the adventure.

Although they claim that it has random events, such as sounds, scares, puzzles, monster appearances and more for no apparent reason; It may have some resemblance to Dead Space.

These events will be random and their creators assure that there is a possibility that the ground will break under our feet and give access to areas that cannot be visited otherwise.

“Chasmal Fear is a nest-gen FPS action-horror game in Unreal Engine 5 in 'bodycam'. Manage limited resources, make decisions that affect the game and survive monsters that mutate to become stronger.

“It can be played individually or cooperatively with 2 players,” reads the official description of Chasmal Fear.

Chasmal Fear or how to create underwater terror on bodycam

The incredible thing about all this is that the game by MystiveDev It is being created by two people, thanks to Unreal Engine 5 and that – as it is still in development – everything can improve over time.

MystiveDev already has another game created called Mirror Forge, released in 2022 and with good reviews. For now there is no estimated release date for the game, although we could see it in 2024.

You already know the underwater horror in Unreal Engine 5 in the “bodycam” style of Chasmal Fearbecause choosing between sharks, decisions and random events is the least bad thing in the cocktail.