Although Akif drives us crazy on many occasions, we cannot deny that his character has a comic side. The villain par excellence of Brothers uses humor and sarcasm in practically every aspect of his life and has given us great moments so far. Do you remember when he sent a video to Suzan singing to win her over or when he sold beach stones at a street stall?

The person responsible for the fact that, despite all the evil he has done, we have grown fond of Akif Atakul is Celil Nalçakan. This Turkish actor has managed to take the character to another level and imbue it with his essence. We can't imagine this story without him!

More details about the actor

Celil Nalçakan was born on June 10, 1978 in Sivas, Türkiye. She studied Geological Engineering at the University, but after some time studying she realized that this was not her true passion and abandoned her studies to join the Sivas State Theatre. In addition, she combined it with her studies in tourism and hotel management.

It was not until 2006, when he began his professional career, landing his first role in a Turkish television series. Since then, she has appeared in around two dozen fictions, including films.

Although he became known thanks to his different works, his popularity grew considerably when he began playing Akif Atakul in the series Brothers, a character he continues to play today.

On Instagram, Celil accumulates no more and no less than 1.3 million followers. The actor is very active on his account and shares many of his works and moments from his filming. He gets along wonderfully with his co-stars!

Thanks to his publications, we know that another of his great passions, in addition to acting, is singing and getting on stage. Celil is a showman and encourages any type of audience. It is clear that he is a multi-talented man!

We had no doubt that the man who brought Akif Atakul to life was an artist. What surprises will his character have in store for us in the series? Will all the crimes he has committed come to light? Don't miss his evolution on Hermanos, Monday and Tuesday on Antena 3!