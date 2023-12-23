After being nearly immune to the symbiotes' weaknesses, Carnage shows a major vulnerability.

Carnage is a Marvel mass murderer

Carnage He is one of Marvel's most powerful villains, but now we do take into account that he has been in charge of hunting down symbiotes from the Multiverse to become King in Black. Although possibly the most dangerous symbiote of all, the symbiote Carnage has a surprisingly simple weakness. Spider-Man He should just grab a good portion of broccoli to be able to stop Marvel's most bloodthirsty assassin.

Carnage shows a significant vulnerability

The comic Carnage: Mind Bombwhich was devised by Warren Ellis, Kyle Hotz, John Babcock, Mike Higgins and Marie Javins, revealed Carnage's surprising weakness. After the Ravencroft Institute made no progress in the treatment of Cletus Kasadythey brought to Dr. Kurtz, a psychiatric specialist from Washington, to try to somehow communicate with the symbiote's host. In order to do so, Kurtz first used a sonic gun to disorient the Carnage symbiote, and then injects Cletus with a massive dose of vitamin C. This disrupted his brain's connection to the symbiote, completely incapacitating him for a few minutes.

Carnage has slaughtered entire populations and in some cases he has managed to be equally or more dangerous than the Hulk, but even someone like him seems to have a ridiculous weakness. The biggest weaknesses that symbiotes tend to have are heat and sounds, and both have been used against Carnage in the past, but this weakness is much easier to use.

Classic Symbiote Weaknesses Have Become Less and Less Effective in Carnage, who has managed to get rid of these at various times in its history. This makes him virtually unstoppable, except for his weakness to vitamin C, as revealed in Carnage: Mind Bom. As Dr. Kurtz demonstrated, injecting Cletus a large dose of vitamin C deactivated his connection to his symbiote. Although Cletus absorbed the vitamin C fairly quickly, there were still a good few minutes in which he was completely helpless. For heroes like Venom, Spider-Man and the Avengersseparate Cletus from the symbiont Carnage could be all that is needed to avoid maximum chaos.

Having to face Cletus Kasady and the Carnage symbiote has been one of the most difficult problems for the heroes of Marvel Universe. Vitamin C, found in a large amount of common vegetables, could be a useful and effective tool that heroes should take advantage of. that more Marvel heroes should use. As Dr. Kurz unfortunately learned in Mind Bomb, an infusion of vitamin C only allows you to gain several minutes before the symbiote can reconnect with its host and take full control.

The comic Carnage: Mind Bomb It was launched in 1996.

