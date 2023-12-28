With 13 seasons under its belt, the period of Doctor Who (2005) has an episode so bad that it even bored the most loyal fans of the series.

Starting this December 25, Doctor Who begins a new stage with a sort of new “reboot” of the serie which serves as a starting point for viewers who want to start with the adventures of the Time Lord on Disney+, leaving closed what is known as the “modern stage” that began in 2005 and has a total of 13 seasons.

There are many episodes that stand out especially for fans of the long-running series, where each one has their favorite chapter, from Blink to The Power of the Doctor, passing through A Mummy on the Orient Express, Sent from Heaven, River Song's Wedding or The Day of the Doctor, among many, many others.

However, if you have to choose the worst episode of Doctor Whothere is almost unanimity in the fandom when it comes to opting for one in particular.

The Legend of the Sea Demons is the worst episode of Doctor Who

Although there is also some division of opinion when it comes to choosing the worst episodes of the series, the majority of the fandom agrees that The Legend of the Sea Demons, episode 8 of season 13, is the worst episode of all. issued in the modern stage.

In this chapter, the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) travel to 19th century China, where a small coastal town is threatened by both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching and a monstrous force she unknowingly unleashes.

The development of the episode is very boring and barely contributes anything relevantsomething that is rare to happen in a series like Doctor Who where even its weakest episodes are entertaining to watch, so it is not surprising that a good part of the fandom has it on the blacklist.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Luckily it is the exception to a very exciting season in which many new facts about the Doctor are revealed, culminating in an impressive season finale with Jodie Whittaker regenerating again into David Tennant that gives rise to the 60th anniversary specials, point where the series starts in Disney+.

Do you agree that The legend of the sea demons It's the worst episode of Doctor Who (2005)? What other chapters do you consider to be the weakest in the series? Tell us in our comments section.