Brilla Madrid Zoo is an area of ​​13 hectares in the Juan Carlos I park. It is a route of more than 1 km. which can be visited until January 14.

They are giants of light made of a metal structure, with LED lighting, covered entirely in silk, and hand-painted by airbrush and brush.

More than 450 giants of light ranging from 1.5 meters to 14 meters long and we find animals more than 7 meters high.

There are more than 100,000 LED bulbs, and more than 10 km of cable to bring this illuminated zoo to life. More than 70 people have worked for 4 months just preparing the animals. It takes a year to set up the zoo.

“They have put us in a mess”

The guests of this program have been David and José Muñoz. Estopa has presented his new single, which is titled El día que tú te marches. In addition, they have made an announcement: “They have put us in a mess.” The brothers have announced… their two big concerts for 2024!

The brothers wanted to reserve this news for El Hormiguero. They have even gone further: they have put tickets for their concerts on sale live. They will be at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid.