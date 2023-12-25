If you are going to transfer all the apps from your old phone, you will not need to install them again, but this is not always possible. Then, What should we install when we have a new phone? There are a series of essential apps and tools that you should take into account.

Management and tools

There are all kinds of tools that we can have on our mobile phone to manage our files, access our documents in the cloud or find anything.

If we have information in the cloud we can download applications that we use daily, such as Amazon Photos, Dropbox o Google Drive that will allow us to access the files wherever you are from the mobile phone or even synchronize backup copies from time to time that will ensure that our files are always protected in the cloud.

There are also other tools that will help us manage everything on our mobile phone. Depending on what brand or model we have, it may already come pre-installed but not everyone has it so you can download an application like Astro to help you.

Retouching and editing

One of the things that we always use on our mobile phone is the camera to take photos and videos. And having good editing tools will help us make the result better or more professional. It will depend on what you want or usually use whether you install one or the other but there are excellent options like VSCO or Lightroom to retouch photography, for example.

If you want to make videos or collages, there are other tools that should not be missing.

on your mobile phone and they will see that you have a practically professional result in your designs. Tools like InShotfor example, or as CapCut for video editing.

Social networks and messaging apps

We use them every day and they cannot be missing from our mobile phone to access all our profiles. We use Twitter (X), Instagram or the newly released Threads… Downloading the corresponding applications will make us have everything at hand and be able to upload content to our social networks or read and follow other users depending on where we have profiles.

Also, of course, messaging applications. Applications that we use every day practically every moment such as WhatsApp, Telegram and other similar apps.

Home automation

Everything around us is connected and that will mean that we will have to have applications to control what surrounds us, but installing them will depend on the devices you have at home. For example, if you have smart light bulbs from brands like Tapo is Philips Hue You will have to install the corresponding application to control them remotely. The same thing happens if we have smart speakers from brands like Google or Amazonthat we will have to install the Home or Alexa application to manage the different devices we have.

Choosing one or the other will depend on what we have and what brands we use, but all of them are essential if you want to have control of your home from your new mobile phone.

Other apps

Beyond these applications, there are others that can be tools depending on what we use in our daily lives. There are applications that allow us to make designs of all kinds, such as Canva.

But also other applications that allow us to do monitoring the series or books we readfor example, but also online shopping applications that you can use in your daily life or from stores like Amazon to help you take a look from your phone.

Also exercise tracking apps, for example, like Stravaor streaming video playback applications that allow you to watch series and movies from your mobile.