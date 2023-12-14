loading…

The founding figures of the State of Israel were all immigrants or settlers from Europe. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – State of Israel founded in 1948 on the ground Palestine.

Since its founding, this Jewish state has almost never experienced peace because—as anti-Zionist critics say—the state is actually a Zionist project carried out with violence.

Even though it is officially called the State of Israel, its founders were not Israeli-born figures. They are all immigrants or immigrants born in Europe.

List of Founding Figures of the State of Israel from Group I

Those from the first group are figures who were born in Europe, especially Eastern Europe, Central Europe and parts of Western Europe.

These figures migrated to Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They were the pioneers of Zionism, a political movement that aimed to establish a Jewish state on Palestinian land.

1. Theodor Herzl (1860-1904)

He was an Austro-Hungarian journalist and writer who is considered the “father of Zionism”.

He published the book Der Judenstaat (The Jewish State) in 1896, which sparked the rise of Zionism throughout the world.

2. Chaim Weizmann (1874-1952)

He was a Russian chemist who became Israel's first president.

He played an important role in gaining international support for the establishment of the State of Israel.