It is likely that whenever you see a new iPhone update available, you will be one of the first to download and install it to see all those new features that it may end up including, or even solve some other error that you have been suffering from.

In fact, there was a lot of expectation about the release of iOS 17.2.1 given that it has fixed a much-vaunted bug that caused the device's battery to drain faster.

This has meant that since the availability of iOS 17.2.1 in recent days, many users have rushed to install it without reading some of the complaints that had already been made about an update that seems to be causing problems in certain areas. iPhone when connecting to your operator's network.

According to a large group of users on the official Apple forums, after installing iOS 17.2.1 on their iPhones, they cannot connect to their network provider.

“I use T-Mobile. I spoke to their support and also took the phone to the store. They replaced the SIM twice, first with an eSim and then with a new SIM card in the store. There is no VPN profile installed. There is still no IP on the personal hotspot. Only infrequent Internet by phone. Most of the time I get a message saying I need to activate mobile data with my provider, even when the connection shows 4 5” bars.

Another user also comments: ““My daughter has the same problem right now. There is something in this latest update that is causing this. We went to the Apple store, they checked a few things, told him to re-download the new IOS update, he did and it worked for about 5 hours before returning to the same problem.”

Possible solutions

Apple has not acknowledged the problem, but in the meantime experts recommend any of the following solutions:

Delete any VPN profiles you have on the iPhone, some claim that after doing so, the error with the data connection has disappeared. Reset network settings. Reset your iPhone to factory settings, something we do not recommend. Update to the iOS 17.3 beta version, something we do not recommend either.

The most sensible thing is that if you have this connection error, you have no choice but to wait for the next update of Apple which could be released in the coming weeks.