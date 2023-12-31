The Westinghouse company has set an ambitious goal in energy matters: to create a device that is easy to transport, powerful, requires minimal maintenance and can bring a continuous flow to places as remote or in need of electricity as a remote community, regions affected by disasters. natural or even, why not, future bases built on the Moon or Mars. And if such a challenge were not already up to the task, its technicians have also wanted it to operate without water or leaving a CO2 emissions footprint.

The result is called the eVinci microreactor.

And proof of its potential is that it has already attracted the interest, among other entities, of the United States Department of Energy and Canadian authorities.

Un reactor nuclear “transportable”. When presenting its minireactor, Westinghouse focuses on two ideas: its power and how easy it is to move and install it, which makes it a more agile and economical alternative to power plants. “Its small size allows it to be transported and quickly deployed on site, in contrast to plants that require large works,” highlights the company. According to its calculations, eVinci is capable of producing about 5 MWe with a 13 MWth core design. In addition, its reactor core is designed to operate for eight or more years “at full power” before having to refuel.

eVinci will leave the factory assembled, will be transported in containers and will require few personnel and “minimal alteration of the land” where it will be located. Its creators claim that it allows “CO2-free, safe and scalable” energy to be brought to wherever it is necessary and for different purposes, including the generation of electricity or its use in heating. As an example, they talk about mines, industrial and data centers or defense facilities.

What figures do you use? In its file, Westinghouse provides some figures that help to better understand the scope of eVinci. “The microreactor has very few moving parts and functions like a battery, providing versatility for power systems ranging from several kilowatts to five megawatts of electricity, supplied 24 hours a day, seven days a week for more than eight years without refueling.” , Explain. Westinghouse estimates that each of its reactors will reduce up to 55,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

No need for water. One of the main peculiarities of eVinci is that it does not need water either for its operation or for cooling, an advantage that makes it interesting for isolated places where this resource is scarce. To operate the reactor it uses Heat Pipes technology, which “eliminates the need for reactor coolant and cooling water”; and TRISO fuel, an alternative that is considered more resistant to high temperatures, corrosion and oxidation than the fuels usually used by conventional reactors.

“eVinci battery technology is transportable. It also provides carbon-free electricity and heat, uses no water, and can be completely removed from the site after operating continuously for eight years or more,” said Patrick Fragman, president of the company, in November. company. The device also incorporates a passive heat removal system (PHS) that works with natural convection and radiation heat transfer, a solution that “provides safe and reliable heat removal.”

When designing its small reactor, the team has also relied on Heat Pipe technology to “eliminate the risk of accidents due to high system pressures and loss of coolant.” Regarding the management of the reactor, the company assures that it is rechargeable and the spent fuel can be stored long-term in the so-called “DGR”, deep geological deposits.













looking into space. The company is aiming high with its prototype. In a symbolic sense. And literally. Those responsible for it ensure that eVinci can provide heat both for heating and for industrial applications and that the reactor can be easily expanded or reduced depending on needs, an advantage that, added to its “transportability”, leads it to propose its advantages for mines, bases military, critical infrastructures, the generation of hydrogen, the supply of populations located in remote and isolated regions… or even, going several steps further, in future colonies located on the lunar surface.

Institutional support. For now, Westinghouse has managed to gain some important support. In October, it announced, for example, that eVinci had received support from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to deploy a test reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory, a scale prototype of one of its devices. The goal, explained Kathryn Huff, DOE Undersecretary of Nuclear Energy, is to “bring small nuclear reactors one step closer to reality.” Within the same initiative, the organization supported projects by two other firms: Radiant and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation.

A month ago the company was also proud of the project for the first eVinci in Canada, a system that will be installed in Saskatchewan. As Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe explained at the time, the project relies on $80 million in government funding for licensing and other work, and is expected to be completed by the end of this decade.

Images and video: Westinghouse 1, 2 and 3

In Xataka: One of the biggest challenges posed by nuclear fusion is about to be shot down