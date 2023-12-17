We often refer to it as the “blue planet,” but there are millions of people on Earth for whom clean water is a luxury good. The UN estimates that 2.2 billion do not have access to a reliable supply and 3.5 million lose their lives each year from ailments related to the lack of a drinking source. The figures are compelling enough that the supply of clean water has become one of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations and scientists around the world are looking for new strategies to fill glasses and tanks, especially in those countries that are most hit by droughts.

In China there is a group of researchers dedicated to this task that has found a promising solution, both for its results and for its sustainable approach: an invention that allows water to be extracted from the air with solar energy.

Capture water from the air. It may sound extravagant, but that, capturing water directly from the air around us, is what researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University propose. Its attention is focused on the so-called “atmospheric water”, that which is incorporated into the atmosphere during the water cycle, moves with the wind and is clearly differentiated from the liquid on the planet's surface or underground. The USGS estimates that it represents 0.001% of all water and 0.04% of the sweet liquid and remembers that, although clouds are its most visible manifestation, even the air contains particles imperceptible to the eye.

The resource, of course, is attractive enough that it has already aroused the interest of other researchers over the years. In 2021 we talked to you, for example, about the invention of a Galician engineer to extract water from the air and a few months ago about initiatives that seek to take advantage of the valuable resource to face droughts that are beginning to become a palpable and close challenge. The objective is always the same: capture the water present in the air and transform it into a drinkable, treated and pathogen-free liquid, suitable for human consumption.

China's proposal. What Ruzhu Wang and his colleagues at Shanghai Jiao Tong University have done is come up with a new method for harnessing atmospheric water, one that stands out for both its results and a sustainable approach. Their conclusions have been expressed in a study published in Applied Physic Reviews and in which they recall that although the collection of air and water through adsorption with solar energy has shown “enormous potential” to confront droughts, the system still faces important challenges. .

“Freshwater productivity is still limited by slow adsorption kinetics, large latent heat of water evaporation, and condensation efficiency,” Professor Wang's team explains in their report.

Their proposal is based on solar energy and hydrogel, “superhygroscopic porous gels” composed of titanium nitride, hydroxypropylmethylcellulose and LiCI. During their studies, Wang's team verified that these components had a high water absorption at 25ºC and between a wide range of 15 to 90% relative humidity. The results, the experts say, show “a reliable way” to obtain atmospheric water relying on solar energy.









The gel, key to the system. Much of the Chinese team's efforts have focused on achieving a gel with a high hygroscopic capacity, capable of absorbing and expelling moisture from the environment. “We have successfully developed THL as a superhygroscopic porous gel composed of hollow microspheres, which can quickly extract moisture from dry air,” Wang and his colleagues highlight.

Until now, researchers had encountered difficulties when injecting salt into hydrogels, as it reduced their ability to swell, limiting their water uptake. Chinese scientists have managed to advance along this path and in fact have verified how, even when injecting 5 grams of salt into 1 g of polymer in the gel, the resulting material is still capable of swelling.

To synthesize their gel, the scientists used plant derivatives and hygroscopic salts capable of absorbing and retaining significant amounts of water. A single kilo of its dry gel is capable of actually absorbing 1.18 kg of water in atmospheric environments and 6.4 kg in humid environments, according to AIP Publishing. In addition, the gel can be repaired simply and cheaply, which facilitates its expansion.

From the theory to the practice. To demonstrate the potential of their technology, the team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University developed a prototype with desorption and condensation chambers that also incorporated a turbofan in this last part to increase the recovery of absorbed water to more than 90%.

“In an outdoor prototype demonstration, the team found that it released adsorbed water even in the morning or afternoon, when the sun was weak,” explains AIP Plublishing before clarifying that the system could take care of adsorption and desorption in a simultaneously during the day. The first consists of the attraction of molecules on its surface; the second, in the emission of adsorbed fluid.

“This atmospheric water harvesting technology can be used to augment daily supply needs, such as household drinking water, industrial water and personal hygiene water,” says Ruzhu Wang. In addition to producing water, absorbent materials could serve for something else: play an “important role” in dehumidification or irrigation of agricultural crops.

Cover image: Veronica Alvarado (Unsplash)

