We have good news for all Nintendo Switch owners who are looking for a new proposal, since it has just been confirmed that Outward: Definitive Edition will arrive on the platform next year.

A new adventure is coming to Switch

Those responsible for this title are the PLAION and Nine Dots Studio teams, who launched it for the first time on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in May 2022, all to offer an open-world RPG experience.

Now, it's time for Nintendo Switch users to have the same opportunity, and the developers of Outward: Definitive Edition, together with SneakyBox, have just confirmed that it will arrive on the hybrid in 2024.

Here you can see the trailer for the game in its Xbox version:

“Getting to Switch was always a dream for us. I'll be quite honest, I had my doubts that a console version would be possible. Outward is a great game that was created in a very strange context and has some very specific technical limitations. The Sneaky Box team really pulled a rabbit out of a hat with this port. I'm happy that there will be one more way to play our game; and with devices like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, it's only fitting that our game is now travel-friendly,” said Nine Dots Studio CEO and Creative Director Guillaume Boucher-Vidal.

It is worth mentioning that this proposal is a role-playing game set in the world of Aurai, in which you assume the role of an adventurer who defends himself against threatening creatures, challenges dangerous environmental conditions and must stay hydrated and completely healthy for his missions.

One of the best points of the game is that it gives the opportunity to play solo or cooperatively online, so it certainly offers a great experience for players.

Will you give this version of the game a chance? Tell us in the comments.

