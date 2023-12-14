We have good news for all those who are looking for a new title to play together, as the launch of Tools Up! has just been announced. Ultimate Edition, which will arrive in early 2024 on consoles and PC.

Ready for renewal?

Those responsible for this proposal are the Untold Tales and The Knights of Unity teams, who will offer a cooperative experience that promises hours and hours of fun on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Due to the announcement of the game, its developers wanted to show a little of everything it will include, so you better take a look and be surprised by what awaits you in a couple of weeks.

Here we leave you the trailer:

As you could see, Tools Up! The Ultimate Edition includes all previously released updates, options, and downloadable content for the original game (released in 2019), plus adds a new PvP mode.

It is worth mentioning that the title is an interesting local cooperative proposal full of chaos, which will give you the mission of renovating different homes and outdoor places with various tools.

In each renovation job, the game will ask you to meet certain requirements to move on to the next level, such as demolition, painting walls, laying tiles, putting up wallpaper, picking up deliveries, and cleaning up after yourself, so you'll have to put all your skills to work. achieve each goal.

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, on January 5, 2024.

What do you think of this title? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

