Maybe some of you will be on vacation these days due to the Christmas holidays, especially those of you who are students, so a good way to pass the time these days is by playing video games. One of the most entertaining proposals that you would do well to download is Unpacking, a wonderful indie developed by Witch Beam studio.

This excellent title was published about two years ago and now you have it available within the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium. Those of you who are subscribers to the Sony service will only need to access the PlayStation Store to get it and play this relaxing game on PS4 and PS5 whose objective is one of the most exasperating tasks in real life: moving.

No one loves it when their friends or family call to help them transport their things from one house to another, but in Unpacking Everything is much more fun and as soon as you take the controls you will not notice how the hours go by. You will simply have your most beloved belongings put in boxes and your task will be to place them in the new home.

In total there are eight moves in which you will have to decorate a bedroom, a living room, a bathroom, a kitchen and other key places in the house. Furthermore, there is no single way to move forward, because You will be the ones who will decide where each thing is placedand since there is no time, scoring systems or anything similar, that is why it is so relaxing, because then you can take as much time as you want.

Still, behind all this there is an exciting story, without plot lines, in which we can see the evolution of a young woman through the objects that accompany her, the new belongings you get and the ones that are left behind as you get older. Additionally, the soundtrack composed by BAFTA award-winning Jeff van Dyck also helps make the experience so relaxing.

