If there is a sector in which offers abound today, it is in televisions, especially thanks to a couple of manufacturers determined to lower the prices even of mid-high range models, such as Hisense and TCL. This last firm is now selling a 55″ 4K Smart TV at an unreal price.

It is the TCL 55T8A, and not only does it have a 4K panel but it is also QLED at 144 Hz, it has a gaming mode and Google TV as the operating system, so it more than meets everything you could want from a television, unless you are directly looking for an OLED. The best thing is the price, which temporarily on Amazon is 609 euros.

It is a very, very competitive cost for everything it offers, but also if you are going to spend a significant amount of money on electronic devices, it is better to do it in stores that offer maximum guarantees, and Amazon does.

This television has a QLED panel, 120 Hz refresh rate and also Google TV, all at a fairly competitive price.

Shipping is free and fast, especially if you have a Prime account, since in this case it will arrive at your home in 1-2 days, depending on the area of ​​Spain in which you live.



Google TV is life insurance and 144 Hz is top for gaming

If you usually play on your latest generation console on a television that is several years old, you will notice the difference if you buy the TCL model that we mentioned, and that is that it has a 144 Hz refresh rate, adding much more fluidity to animations and transitions than in the 60 or 90 Hz models.

The gaming mode also prioritizes the performance of consoles, although there is one drawback to it, and that is that HDMI is 2.0, it is not the HDMI 2.1 standard that consoles like PS5 or Xbox Series

If what you are going to do is watch series and movies, there is no problem there. The QLED panel makes the colors brighter and sharper, and the blacks are also purer, a similar case to that of OLEDs.

The icing on the cake is that TCL decides to bet on Google TV instead of its own operating system. This guarantees that your TV’s OS will be updated for years and that you will be able to download all the applications you want from Google Play, whose repertoire and support is several orders of magnitude greater than that of any manufacturer’s OS.

