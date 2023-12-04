This illustration of a Ninetales Pokémon card (known as Kyukon in Japanese and Ninetails in English), has captured the attention of hundreds of fans of the franchise created by Nintendo. And the world of Pokémon cards has an ever-growing fandom base.

If we take a look at this letter we can see that he is really talented illustrator This fan art has been taken very seriously, with a pixelart style. In fact, the oldest fans of the pokemon franchise They could even look at this type of art with nostalgia.

My spin on a Ninetails card art

byu/me-speak inpokemon

We leave you the post above so you can leave your opinion about this so peculiar design. Also, if you are a fan of Ninetales, you will surely appreciate it and you will be able to directly support the author of the work.

Via