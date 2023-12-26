In 2004 IBM was the master of the world of supercomputing. His spectacular BlueGene/L dominated the TOP.500.org list in which the power of these machines is evaluated.

That monster had 32,768 PowerPC 440 processors at 700 MHz and 16 TB of memory. 20 years later a single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is more powerful than that supercomputer.

It is at least in raw performance: BlueGene/L had at that time a performance of 70.72 TFLOPS, but NVIDIA itself made it clear at the launch of its RTX 4090 that these graphics cards had a power of 83 TFLOPS.

As deep learning expert Tim Dettmers pointed out in a study, “support for 8-bit floating point operations (FP8) is one of the great advantages of the RTX 40 and H100 series GPUs.” That capability makes it possible to load data for matrix multiplication twice as fast, something crucial in the field of AI.

What's more, four RTX 4090 with FP8 support also manage to rival the most powerful supercomputer of 2009. And that without tightening the screws on the RTX 4090: in November 2022 this is precisely what they did at Wccftech and made the RTX 4090 become the first graphics card in the world to reach 100 TFLOPS.

This comparison is, as we say, real in that raw computing power, but it is also true that on that and other supercomputers calculations of molecular dynamics or meteorological models were carried out that imply having special communication mechanisms between processors or data transfer, something for which current GPUs, even though they are outstanding, are not as optimized.

In fact, the IBM supercomputer had a fundamental advantage: memory. In the case of the RTX 4090 we have 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, while The IBM machine had 16 TB of memory, something that precisely gave a lot of freedom when working with complex climate models or nuclear fusion research, for example. The RTX 4090 are prodigious in gaming and even for running generative AI models

In Xataka | MareNostrum 5 is already underway: Spain's great leap to be in the first world supercomputing league

.