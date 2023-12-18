We have good news for all Nintendo Switch owners who were looking for a new horror proposal, since it has just been confirmed that DreadOut 2 will be released on the console at the beginning of next year.

The game follows what was seen in the first installment of 2014

As you surely know, this title was developed by Digerati and Digital Happiness, who launched it in February 2020 for PC and in July 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Now, it has been officially announced that the Nintendo Switch community will also be able to enjoy and suffer the scares of the game when it is released on January 18 on the hybrid console.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, DreadOut 2 is a third-person horror adventure that is inspired by an urban legend from Indonesia, so you will put yourself in the shoes of Linda Meillinda, a student with the ability to see ghosts and dark forces that threaten The humanity.

Because of this, this survival horror experience will allow you to hunt and defeat ghosts with the protagonist's smartphone camera, or even use weapons against any threat that comes your way.

If that were not enough, you will be able to learn about different local legends and myths that will help you complete the Ghostpedia application on Linda's device, making it an interesting option for all lovers of the genre.

DreadOut 2 is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and will arrive on January 18 in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

What do you think of this horror proposal? Tell us in the comments.

