One of OnePlus’ top-of-the-range phones drops its price like never before right now on Miravia. It is not always easy to find a premium phone at this price, but the truth is that this model has everything and at the best price. We are before a premium mobile of 2021 that has aged in the best way. And all thanks to the fact that it has top features that continue to triumph today.

He OnePlus 9 Pro It is not getting old and is still one of the brand’s high-end phones that users choose when changing smartphones. Among its best features we must highlight its super fast charging, its AMOLED screen with 120 Hz rate and its 4 rear cameras. So, in summary, this model is very complete.

Premium mobile with 6.7 inches

Within the OnePlus smartphone catalog, you will be able to find endless alternatives, although this particular mobile promises you the best experience at all times. Starting with your 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTP and 6.7 inches. In addition, it has Gorilla Glass protection so you don’t worry so much about scratches.

With this premium smartphone you can watch movies and series in high quality without problems. Just as it will be ideal for enjoying your favorite games thanks to its Snapdragon 888 processor. To this we must add its 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. So you will not notice lag or jerks at any time.

And after talking about its performance and its screen, it is time to learn more about its autonomy (battery with a maximum capacity of 4,500 mAh). We are facing a smartphone that surprises with its 65W fast charging wired and 50 W wirelessly. To give you an idea, you only need 15 minutes of charging to go from 1% to 65% battery. So you won’t have to wait long for it to fully charge.

High quality cameras

Another of the star features of this mobile is in its photography section. And all thanks to the fact that its four rear cameras, under the well-known Hasselblad brand, offer you a great result at all times. Its specifications are as follows: 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a latest monochrome sensor. So its sensors offer you good versatility when taking photos.

All these details lead us to see that this premium smartphone continues to be one of the best options on the market. And more when it offers 5G connection. Ideal for those who want to enjoy higher Internet speed from their mobile phones and thus take advantage of their rates.

On the other hand, you have to know its price. Right now it is a real bargain, although it could cost you from €909 For the model with 8 GB and 128 GB of storage, Miravia makes it cheaper than ever. You can buy this OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for only €369. And if it is your first purchase, you can add an additional coupon to lower it below €360. So don’t think twice and take a look at this high-end smartphone.