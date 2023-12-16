Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and we are seeing it increasingly present in our favorite services and applications, but we will also begin to see it in operating systems like Windows.

Both the current Windows 11 and the future Windows 12 are going to include a multitude of new artificial intelligence components, and there are surely some that may not convince you.

Luckily, in the latest preview version for Windows 11a hidden configuration has been discovered that will allow users to uninstall specific components related to functions of artificial intelligence.

Once unlocked, this hidden setting will unlock a new AI Components feature in Windows 11 Settings.

This new feature is described as the ability “to view and remove AI components installed in Windows.”

Right now, the category lists Microsoft Store, Help, Phone link, Windows Security, and Xbox Game Bar.

At the moment, the function is not functional, that is, it is not operational, but it is quite foreseeable that it will be in future preliminary versions.

Without a doubt, it is good news that Redmond allows us to uninstall certain components based on IA that we are not interested in them being active in the operating system.