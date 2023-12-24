Those of you who already know me know very well which foot I limp on, and that that foot is called houses and factories, but at this point in 2023 and with the construction and management games market more or less controlled, what I did not expect was to take a surprise as big as the one you gave me Xbox Game Pass.

Among that bunch of games without names and covers capable of monopolizing covers, a few weeks ago a little gem called Game Pass arrived on PC. Against the Storm which, after two years of early access on Steam, has accumulated more than 17,000 extremely positive reviews. You can totally understand why.

A martianada with GOTY spirit

As Martian as what I am going to explain to you below may seem, I assure you that Against the Storm He is capable of nailing the most surreal circus flips that can come to mind. There goes the first one. It is a construction roguelike.

We are used to the fact that creating a city necessarily implies taking a liking to it, continuing to grow to infinity or that, even in those games that focus management more towards RTS, we move through screens that require time and perfection until we reach our particular goal.

In Against the Stormon the other hand, their world is besieged by a storm and, when the time comes, all the camps that we have created will completely disappear, inviting us to start again except for two details: everything learned during the process, and all the perks that, In true roguelite style, we have managed to unlock so that our next attempt is more affordable.

Prioritizing specific objectives for each camp over the creativity of making your settlement beautiful, each map becomes a kind of controlled chaos in which you can get the most out of procedural maps in which scarcity and arbitrariness are present. To the order of the day.

So addictive that I had to put it aside until I have time

In order to complete each of these scenarios, and reach the magical seals that we will have to close in each run before the map resets, we will have the help of different species that will have their own needs. If they are not covered, the possibility of them deserting or dying is a storm away from materializing.

But the challenge is not in creating a supply chain that can give cakes to humans or skewers of meat to lizards – in fact, the game is benevolent enough to be able to swap ingredients in recipes with the intention that they do not you get stuck if the scenario you're given falls short of any of them – but in the challenge of having to deal with a thousand things at once in a limited time.





With an impatience bar that will grow and decrease depending on your progress, you will be in charge of choosing which objectives will open up among the different options that are presented to you and, once you have completed a majority of them, you will be able to forget about that camp, Collect all the points that will allow you to improve, and jump to the next one.

Hand in hand with scenarios that throw you different challenges, an aesthetic that inevitably transports us to the time of Warcraft, and a mix of genres as unusual as it is addictive, Against the Storm It is the typical game that I will only be able to afford on vacation or when I am retired, because it is such an addictive gem that it is capable of destroying my desire to do anything else. Sleep during the holidays? Sleep is overrated.

