We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a useful helicopter with great capacity when it comes to moving in the air.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, like the magnet or the paralyzer. Tears of the Kingdom has completely different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

La Ultramano en Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the title on May 12, numerous fans are recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new mechanics introduced as a novelty compared to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows all types of objects to be merged, creating true masterpieces.

In this case, Reddit user miohonda has shown in the following post how he has built a helicopter in great detail in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom using various materials such as propellers or a steering wheel among others and that it is capable of moving using electrical energy when the Zonnan energy runs out, which is really interesting. Franchise fans They are praising their creation with comments highlighting the great result obtained. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

The ultimate fly machine: switch between ascent and descent mid flight, infinite energy

byu/miohonda inHyruleEngineering

