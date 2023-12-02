Nadir came to Pecado Original because he had a pending score with Halit, who was once his best friend. In the past, the owner of Holding Argun had betrayed him and put him in prison, so his main objective was to sink him and leave him with nothing.

Nadir was the one who ordered Şahika to approach Halit when he arrived in Istanbul. The businessman wanted to destabilize Erim’s father and, at the same time, learn about his movements in the company. In this way, when the Holding company began to suffer losses, Nadir treacherously bought half of the shares and became Halit’s partner.

Since arriving at Holding Argun, Nadir has done everything possible to leave Halit with nothing and, finally, he has succeeded. What the businessman did not expect is that he would end up falling into the trap of the person who once was his right-hand man… And that has sentenced his end!

His obsession with Yildiz

Yildiz’s beauty struck Nadir from the first moment, which is why he took advantage of any occasion to compliment her and show her his interest in her. Despite also doing it to sting Halit, the businessman was really attracted to the young Yilmaz.

When Yildiz separated from Halit, Nadir saw the perfect opportunity to declare himself and ask the young woman to marry him. Although he initially said no, in an outburst of rage towards his ex-husband, Yildiz showed up at the Holding Company to accept the proposal in front of the entire company.

The young Yilmaz would regret her decision just a few hours later, something that did not sit well with Nadir. The businessman asked Ender to convince her friend to marry him and even dared to threaten to harm her and her family if she did not do what he asked. Luckily she and Yildiz ended up finding a solution so that Nadir would forget about it!

His unstable relationship with Sahika spelled its end

Şahika’s mission in Istanbul was to destabilize Halit, marry him and cause great losses to his company. As she ultimately did not succeed, Nadir dismissed her and showed up himself at the Holding to finish what her assistant had started.

Şahika was lucky enough to be hired back by Halit to take on Nadir, although she has been stumbling around and acting on her own throughout. Neither of them completely trusted her… And rightly so!

With Halit’s departure from Holding Argun, Şahika was fired and begged Nadir for help and work, but he denied her. Fed up with her scorn, Kaya’s sister devised a perfect plan: she forged Nadir’s signatures to marry him, poisoned him… and she kept his entire estate!

Nadir’s time at Original Sin has been brief, but intense. Even though he has been a villain who has made us suffer, he has made us feel sorry for him in the end. And above all, he is angry that Şahika has gotten her way! What will life be like for Ender and Yildiz without Nadir? Don’t miss the new episodes of the series, from Monday to Friday on Antena 3!

–