Leo Harlem has given great advice to the man from Puerto de Santa María to succeed in the world of humor with monologues.

The Leonese has taught him how to use jokes in those moments and the topics to discuss that interest the public because they are everyday things.

After the productive masterclass, the rookie’s big moment has arrived, his debut as a stand-up comedian.

Joaquín got on stage and began to tell his story about the first times under the watchful eye of Leo Harlem who was sitting among those present.

Although he started off nervously, the former footballer loosened up as he progressed with the monologue and won the hearts of the audience, who burst into applause and laughter. Don’t miss the first monologue starring Joaquín!