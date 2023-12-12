Hard drives have been with us for decades, and despite the emergence of SSDs, they are still the most common form of storage, especially because they allow you to have a large capacity for very little money, and that when you have a server is essential, both or more than the speed that that storage can offer.

Now there are also NAS-type hard drives that you can have at home with a minimal investment, basically a hard drive that you can access remotely, with everything that that means. Pay for storage in Google Drive, Dropbox or iCloud? In the end you pay for a few GB that will never be yours. If you stop paying, you will have to remove all your files from there.

On the other hand, if you have You pay once and forever for a hard drive with internet, and there are offers that make it affordable, such as the WD My Cloud 4TB which Amazon has reduced to 164 euros, the lowest price in a long time.

This external hard drive has an internet connection so you can remotely access your files from your mobile phone or PC, making it your personal cloud.

It is from a completely and absolutely trusted brand like Western Digital, which is key to saving all your data, but it is also very easy to configure and use.

In just a few minutes you will have it configured and running. Then, with the Western Digital application you can access its file system with your photos, text documents, videos and anything you want to save in it. You can do it from a computer, from a browser or from iOS or Android, however you want.

You can add files, upload them, also from all those devices, or simply with a USB drive connected to the port on the back.

It must be clarified that, although you can connect it to the internet via WiFi, the ideal is to do it via cable. This way you will have much more stable bandwidth and speed, which is essential when accessing and managing files, especially if you are going to use large files.

The good news is that Amazon also sells it directly, so when the price exceeds 35 euros You will not have to pay shipping costs, they are included in the price even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account.

If you have it, there is a fundamental advantage, and that is that you will have your purchase at home in just a day or two at most, depending on the area of ​​Spain in which you live.

