As one of the longest-running franchises in entertainment, Star Wars has many games behind it that have captivated thousands of fans over the years. If you feel like returning to this galaxy far, far away and try a contemporary title reminiscent of classic ship simulation experiences, you're in luck.

It is undeniable that some games of the franchise that debuted under the umbrella of Electronic Arts They are very controversial. We only need to remember the Battlefront reboot and its sequel, as they were proposals that received very bad reviews from players and the press.

However, there were also a couple of titles that shined and managed to excite the community. One of the experiences that received a good reception from players is Star Wars: Squadrons, a very interesting ship combat simulator. If you want to give it a try, now is the time to do it.

Star Wars: Squadrons is 95% up and only $1.99 USD on Steam, Xbox, and the PS Store

In November, this game Motive Studios of EA It had an attractive 95% discount on all platforms. Did you miss the opportunity to buy it? Don't worry, well the promotion returned and again you can buy this title at a very low price.

On Xbox platforms, Star Wars: Squadrons costs $1.99 USDthat is to say, $44.70 MXN. If you buy it before the offer ends in 6 daysyou will save $849.30 MXN. Although you purchase the version for Xbox One, the title is optimized to take advantage of the benefits of the next-gen console. Microsoft.

If you are a PC gamer, you should know that the combat simulation title based on the work of George Lucas also has 95% discount on Steam, so you can get it for $44.95 MXN. The offer will end on January 4, 2024so you better hurry up.

Finally, the Motive Studios and Electronic Arts video game costs $1.99 USD in the PlayStation PS Store. You will have a little more time to take advantage of this promotion, as the January 6th of the next year.

Star Wars: Squadrons is very cheap on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam

As with many of the company's titles, Star Wars: Squadrons is available at no additional cost through subscription services EA Play Pro y EA Play.

What is Star Wars: Squadrons?

In case you don't know, let us tell you that Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat game that will allow you to pilot some of the most iconic ships in this science fiction universe, such as the X-Wing and the TIE Fighter. It's a very interesting simulation experience, and the realism is increased if you use the virtual reality mode on PC and PlayStation.

If the 5vs5 multiplayer battles are not your thing, you should know that this action title has a single-player campaign. The story is set after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Although far from perfection and with a lot of room for improvement, this space combat title has become a niche work since its launch in 2020. With an average rating of 79 on Metacriticit is clear that it is a fun proposal, despite its flaws.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a different proposal

But tell us, do you plan to try this title in the franchise? Let us read you in the comments.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

