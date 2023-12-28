Dark Souls II announces the closure of its servers in March 2024, closing the circle for all those who have enjoyed it on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The PS3 and Xbox 360 generation He left great video games to remember, some of which have been rescued in recent years through remastering and remakes that have allowed them to shine in current times. However, there are times when he plays say goodbye to some of the video games that had the best moments in their day by closing servers and one of them is about to do just when the tenth anniversary of its official launch on the aforementioned consoles.

And, as the official X account (Twitter) has announced, Dark Souls II will close its servers on PS3 and Xbox 360 on March 31, 2024, just 20 days after the tenth anniversary of the title, which will be celebrated on March 11. However, this only affects the versions of the aforementioned consoles, since The PC version will not be affected, in the same way as Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, the improved version of the title for PS4 and Xbox One will not suffer the same fate either.. Therefore, if you were one of the players who enjoyed the title on PS3 or Xbox 360, you will have to update to another version.

The #DarkSouls2 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will shut down on March 31, 2024. A message stating that online play is disabled will be displayed. Offline play will still be possible. PC, PS4 & Xbox One servers will not be affected. Thank you to those who have played since launch. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) December 22, 2023

Immerse yourself in the intensity of a game that takes place in a vast world, with a new engine that offers incredible graphics, sound and special effects! Delve into incredible environments filled with twisted monsters and deadly bosses that could only come from FromSoftware's imagination. A wide variety of threats sharpen human senses and phobias: auditory hallucinations, vertigo, acrophobia, etc. Deeper and Darker: More complex customization options that allow weapons and armor to be tailored to the player's style. The new multiplayer system offers improved online interaction that enriches cooperative and competitive play. Dark Souls II features fluid motion capture animations, an improved combat system, an expanded character pool, more customization options, new weapons and abilities of armor and a balanced progression system, the title is described on its official pages.

Fortunately, You can still enjoy its version on PS4, Xbox One and PC without any problemsin addition to Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, the definitive version that was released some time later with all the additions of the proposal.

