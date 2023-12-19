If your goal for 2024 is to pursue a career as a podcaster or streamer, you will surely be thinking about getting a good microphone to achieve professional audio quality with which to achieve a production worthy of your project. If that is your case, pay attention to this 41% offer with which you can get this great Blue microphone.

Blue Snowball, a well-known among podcasters

Although it's not the best microphone you can buy for podcasts (admit it, those cost a fortune), this capacitor model It's great for getting fantastic, loud audio quality. Blue is a brand that belongs to Logitech, and for many years it has been offering microphones of spectacular quality on the market.

This Snowball lives up to its name, and with a spherical design the size of a snowball it will be able to capture sound with different pickup patterns.

Features of the Blue Snowball

With quite small dimensions, this microphone is perfect so that it does not attract too much attention in your setup. The desktop stand is included, and its USB port is responsible for establishing communication with the PC. Includes two capture modes:

Cardioid Pattern– For solo recording and streaming.

Omnidirectional Pattern: Ideal for calls and conferences where more than one person speaks.

It is a plug-and-play microphone, so we will only have to connect it to a USB port for it to start working. Even so, you can install the manufacturer's software with which to enjoy functions such as Blue Sherpa, an assistant with which you can calibrate the sound and adjust values ​​​​such as gain and polar patterns.

Its ease of use and excellent performance make it an ideal model for those who do not want to get too complicated, since all you have to do is plug it in and be heard on the other side with fantastic clarity and sharpness.

A perfect gift that you can't go wrong with

The option of giving this microphone as a gift can be very wise, and the best thing is that with Amazon's return policy you can return it without problems until January 31, 2024. With this return period you will have plenty of time to test it thoroughly and decide if it is the microphone you were looking for. But we already told you that for that price it is one of the best options you can buy.