The title of most powerful hero or character in the Marvel Universe It has been a position that several characters have competed for throughout the history of the franchise, some of them being heroes such as Captain Marvel, Hulk, Doctor Srange, Scarlet Witch, Adam Warlock, among many others.

And there are many characters and heroes in Marvel who turn out to be extremely powerful and outstanding, and are worthy candidates for the title of “Marvel’s strongest hero.” However, one specific confrontation in Marvel Comics proposes another somewhat unusual character as the strongest hero.

This character is the symbiote Venomwho, after his confrontation with Juggernaut in the comic Venom Annual (2018), seems to have positioned himself as the strongest character or hero in the Marvel Universe. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The Marvel franchise, having hundreds of heroes, boasts many characters that have great skills and powersand that, thanks to this, they are on the list of Marvel’s strongest heroes.

While the position of most powerful hero has been debated between various characters over the years, the 2018 Venom Annual Comic shows how the symbiote could be Marvel’s strongest heroafter having easily faced and defeated Juggernaut, one of the strongest and most powerful villains in the franchise.

And, in said comic, Juggernaut is hired by the mafia to intimidate a lawyer, something that Venom prevents by appearing on the scene and starting a fight with the villain; confrontation from which, surprisingly, he emerges victorious.

Although one might think that, due to his size and physical strength, Juggernaut would be the one who would have the advantage in this fight and would be victorious, the truth is that, throughout their confrontation, Venom manages to take advantage of his opponent’s strength and uses it to his advantagewhich gives him an advantage in the fight.

In addition, Its agility and speed helps the symbiote avoid blows. of the evildoer and thus take that same impulse to make him crash repeatedly against various surfaces and objects.

It should also be noted that the symbiote has been extremely intelligent by not trying to contain or counteract Juggernaut’s strength, taking into account that the villain’s strength is technically unstoppable, but instead Venom decides to redirect her, using his opponent’s attacks to his advantage..

This is how Venom has been able to defeat the villain Juggernaut without much effort, who is considered one of Marvel’s strongest villains, which would imply that, having defeated him and stopped him from carrying out his evil plans, Venom would become not only a herobut in nothing more and nothing less than the new strongest hero that exists in the Marvel franchise.

