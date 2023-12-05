Languages ​​are the reflection of diversity, since they contain a unique historical, cultural and conceptual wealth. However, they are not static, but rather adapt to the different realities of the regions where they are spoken.

Therefore, there are many variants within the same language, which allows millions of people to communicate with each other.

South China Morning Post has published an infographic that shows the most spoken languages ​​in the world and the regions where they are used, but it only takes into account the native language, leaving aside those who learned to speak another language.

Of the more than seven thousand languages ​​that exist on the planet, only 23 have more than 50 million people who speak them as their mother tongue.

Chinese and Spanish among the most spoken languages

SCMP

English is a very widespread language in the world, as can be seen in the yellow part of the graph. Within this part, there are different areas that correspond to countries where English is the mother tongue of the majority of the population.

Some of these countries are surprising, such as Sierra Leone and Malaysia, where English coexists with other local languages. A language that has grown throughout the world thanks to its imperial past is Spanish, which has a rich and diverse history.

It is the official language of 21 countries, and is used as a second language in many others. It is estimated that there are more than 500 million people who have Spanish as their native language, which puts it on par with English in terms of true size.

For example, in Spain, 99% of the population speaks Spanish as their mother tongue, but there is also a significant number of people who speak other languages, such as Catalan, Galician or Basque.

A detail that stands out in the graph is the enormous circle that corresponds to the Chinese. This circle exceeds those of the other languages ​​in size, which shows that Chinese is the language with the most speakers in the world.

However, it must be taken into account that Chinese is a pluricentric language, that is, it has several ways of being spoken depending on the region.

The most widespread is Mandarin, which is used in China, Taiwan, Singapore and other areas of Asia. Other important forms of Chinese are Cantonese, Wu, Min and Hakka, which are spoken in different areas of southern China and Southeast Asia.

DepositPhotos

These variants may have significant differences in pronunciation, vocabulary and grammar, but they share a common writing system based on Chinese characters.

According to some estimates, There are more than 1.2 billion people who speak some variety of Chinese as their native language.which represents more than 16% of the world’s population.

Each language reflects a particular history, marked by regional characteristics, historical influences and global interactions. In the end, this graph reveals the richness as well as the variety of languages ​​around the world.