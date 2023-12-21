GOG continues with its free games dedicated to the Christmas promotion and the last of them only has a few hours left to be obtained at no cost.

Las Christmas dates They are perfect for getting totally free games on the different digital platforms that exist. If the Epic Games Store is giving away 17 games these days, Steam is also doing the same with some of its titles. The third in contention, GOG, could not be less and during Christmas it will give away 5 games to all its users. The second of them is about to stop being availableso you better get it as soon as possible.

We already reminded you a few days ago, but there is very little time left for you to add forever to your library of titles from the Project RED CD platform the title Lost Ruins. And it is that starting at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, December 21, it will no longer be available for anyone who wants to claim it. The good news is that at that time The new game that will replace it will be announcedso in a few minutes you could get 2×1 in free games.

Download Lost Ruins for FREE on GOG

Last chance to play Lost Ruins, the new free GOG game

Lost Ruins is a side-scrolling 2D survival action game where you play as a young girl who has woken up in a strange, foreign place without her memories.. Explore a dark and dangerous world, fight horrendous monsters and defeat incredible bosses. A young woman wakes up in a dim dungeon with none of her memories. Surrounded by horrible, bloodthirsty monsters, she is rescued by a mysterious mage named Beatrice. With the help of Beatrice, the young woman embarks on a dangerous journey to find answers and unravel the secrets of the Lost Ruins.

Therefore, Don't hesitate to add Lost Ruins to your GOG video game catalog now., although you will have to do it before next December 21, since it is a limited-time promotion. Remember that GOG will give away three more video games during the next few dates that we will tell you as soon as they are revealed.

