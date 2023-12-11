The study Fntastic is a clear example of what happens when you try to eat more than you can chew, as it will close its doors due to the resounding failure of the controversial The Day Before. Of course, users believe that there is something more behind that news.

For people who don’t know, The Day Before it’s a Survival MMO which was announced at the beginning of 2021 and which attracted attention due to its setting reminiscent of The Last of Us. It quickly became one of the most anticipated releases, but it didn’t take long for controversy to make an appearance.

After delays and months of silence, players began to believe that this multiplayer title was a scam. The developer studio denied these claims, but the videos that showed generic gameplay and moments plagiarized from other titles set off alarm bells. This story came to an end with the release.

Related video: The Day Before – Announcement Trailer

Fntastic to close after The Day Before flops

After a long wait, this multiplayer survival video game debuted on December 7th in early access. As expected, it fell short and did not exceed the expectations of players, who took to Steam to post thousands of negative reviews.

In a matter of hours, The Day Before lost 75% of your player base. The developers released a patch with improvements and promised more fixes, but none of that is coming.

In a social media post, Fntastic confirmed that the project failed financiallyso the study will close permanently due to the lack of funds. He claims that all the income they received will be used to pay off debts to his partners.

Fntastic says goodbye after the failure of The Day Before

“We invested all our effort, resources and hours of work in the development of The Day Before, our first big game. We really wanted to launch new patches to reveal the full potential of the title, but, unfortunately, we do not have the funds to continue the work,” the statement reads.

The team emphasizes that at no point did they solicit money from the public during development or run crowdfunding campaigns. Although he does not know what the future of the controversial MMO will be, his servers will remain active.

“We apologize if we do not meet your expectations. We did everything in our power, but unfortunately we miscalculate our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging task. We thank everyone who supported us during these difficult years,” the message says.

Players criticized this decision and accused The Day Before of being a scamas they claim that the studio will close after taking money from users who accessed early access.

Players accuse The Day Before developers of ripping off the community

It is worth noting that the statement makes no mention of refunds, so it is unknown if people who purchased a copy will be able to recover their money if the term offered by Steam has expired. The game is still available for purchase on Valve’s platform.

But tell us, what do you think of this story? Do you think this outcome was seen coming? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more news about The Day Before and its future.

Related video: Signs that reveal a bad game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente