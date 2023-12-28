One of the scandals of 2023 in gaming was the launch and rapid collapse of The Day Before, a survival MMO developed by FNTASTIC that had an eventful development process, was launched in poor condition and was withdrawn from the market in a matter of days. The concept was an online experience, but now that that is no longer possible, the PC community is looking to keep the project alive thanks to a mod.

Modders want to keep The Day Before alive

According to a report from Wccftech, The Day Before could stay alive thanks to the work of a couple of modders who have started with a plan so that the title can be played despite the immediate closure of the servers that kept it in operation. In this regard, the modders “Luci0” and “fskartd” announced that their plan is to use a crack so that The Day Before system does not search for a connection to the official server, since it has already been deactivated, but instead searches for a local connection, this is simply to meet the requirement because the player would have the opportunity to enjoy the game without having to share the experience with others.

No promises or eta’s as of now, it’s very early and me + @fskartd are doing our best. More info will come to this page once it’s available. — Luci0 (@realluci0) December 26, 2023

Although it is an MMO and the modders have not given more details about the project, it is thought that one of the objectives is to make modifications to key sections of The Day Before so that it is not necessary to interact with other users online, basically turning it into a single-player experience, although from there, and if everything goes well, other plans could be developed that do have to do with an online environment.

The Day Before was a failure since its launch, although before the premiere there were questions surrounding its development as reports indicated that FNTASTIC did not operate as a video game studio, but rather it was a joint effort that used “volunteer” labor. “so there was no payment for the work done.

After the premiere, FNTASTIC announced that the launch was terrible, the game was in very poor condition and therefore they decided to close it, warning of the possibility of no refunds due to debts incurred and financial problems. However, users got their money back, although some preferred not to and now seek to profit by reselling digital copies of The Day Before because despite being very bad, it could become a cult object among some gaming scenes.

