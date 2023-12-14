An underrated Fantastic Four villain who could appear in the MCU returns with a new suit and powers

The Fantastic Four will appear in the MCU

Join the conversation

The Fantastic Four's Most Underrated Villain has received a major upgrade that could well be worthy of appearing in the MCU. The team has several very dangerous enemies, but it is possible that the Doctor Doom be the best known of all. With this in mind, there is a villain of the 4 Fantastic that could have enormous potential, but that, for some reason, has never occupied the place it could deserve. Now, Marvel has decided to give him a big power boost, which could be perfect for the MCU.

An underrated Fantastic Four villain who could appear in the MCU returns with a new suit and powers

We are referring to the villain who responds to the name of The magicianhe leader of the Terrible Fourwho will be the main antagonist of one of the future stories of the 4 Fantastic. The villain's new suit features what appear to be symbols of supernatural origin everywhere and his face has also been distorted in a surprising way.

The magician He is one of Marvel's oldest villains, becoming one of the first enemies to appear in the early Fantastic Four stories. The character is actually Bentley Wittmanwho has a prodigious intelligence above average and uses it to private purposes with a sinister purpose.

With his wide range of weapons and high-tech devices, the Wizard should be one of the Fantastic Four's biggest villains, on par with Doctor Doom or the Molecule Man. However, he has never ascended to this position and remains one of the Fantastic Four's darkest villains, but of much lesser significance. This underestimates the Wizard's potential in some ways, but this new version may finally change all that.

Although it is not yet known what the motivations of the Dry, his new suit and outlook make him perfect for an MCU debut. Parallel to this, The Fantastic Four are on their way to the MCU, which further opens the door for the Wizard to appear. While the MCU is more likely to go with more recognizable villains, the Dry might appear at some point, and this new look is perfect for his film debut. He has now become a more than worthy candidate for both the team and the UCM.

Join the conversation