To this day Animal Crossing continues to be a trend in the world of video games. In this busy life, many players are desperately looking for a game that makes them disconnect and at the same time helps them relax and without a doubt that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for example.

Nintendo fans, in general terms, are super creative people who surprise the community every day with all kinds of incredible artistic contributions. On this occasion, a user has surprised Reddit with a bag that he himself has woven in the shape of a very special object: the bag of berries.

I made a bells bag!

As you can see, it is the bag full of berries, a very characteristic object in Animal Crossing.. The result is truly incredible and that is why the community has joined in with the positive comments on this post, and no wonder.

The author, Strawberry__daifuku, has woven it by hand and it is a bag that can be used, that is, it is not just an ornament. He created it to use as a wallet. Many users have asked him about the creation process and if he intends to weave other elements of the game.

This creation has inspired other users who have assured that they will also create this bag to put their cats’ food in, or simply to store treats.

