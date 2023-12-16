Bad news for fans of this multiplayer shooter, during the month of March it will be unusable.

EA closes the servers of another of its multiplayer games.

This fate seems to be the usual one for some games that fail to maintain a high player community. This time it is an EA title, a multiplayer game that will close its servers next March 2024. We are talking about Rocket Arena, a multiplayer shooter that brought freneticism and freshness in equal parts. After launch in 2020it seems that the cost of online servers is being too high to keep it active.

Last month it was discovered that the title left digital stores without prior notice, which was a bad omen for some people, but nothing was confirmed yet. However, a month later it has become official that the game will no longer be available, as we told you at the beginning, its servers will close the next day March 21, 2024. Since it is a game that is only online, it will be useless. Surprising considering that in the beginning, quite a few people managed to like it.

Rocket Arena turns off completely

This information comes from EA's official blog, where it has given all the explanations for the reason for this closure. What is still unclear is whether the title did not gain a large player base because it failed to hook people, or because just a year later, the support it received was really low and practically non-existent. Be that as it may, on March 21st you will not be able to enjoy this online shooter.

With a heavy heart from all of us at FSG and EA, we inform you that Rocket Arena will end and the servers will be shut down on March 21, 2024. We can't thank you all enough for playing Rocket Arena and supporting us during this journey. We are delighted that people around the world have been able to enjoy Rocket Arena for three and a half years since its launch in July 2020.

We cannot deny that when it came out, the game seemed really fun and frenetic, a shooter full of action, movement and laughter. However, things don't always go as people expect. If you are a fan of Rocket Arena, you will still be able to enjoy its gameplay for a few months, so don't waste your time and enter that world again. Of course, in its farewell EA also wanted to thank all the love and support it has had from the community.

