The video game industry in an increasingly competitive ecosystem. Multiplayer proposals deal with particular challenges, since their longevity and sustenance depend directly on their success. If recent history has taught us anything, it is that online titles that are incapable of creating a community disappear sooner or later.

Unfortunately, the most recent project to announce the end of its operations is an interesting multiplayer from Electronic Arts and Final Strike Games that never managed to take off. Players have only a few months to enjoy online games.

Rocket Arena failed and will close its servers in 2024

We are talking about, nothing more and nothing less, Rocket Arena, an online title where players compete in 3vs3 games. Without prior notice, disappeared from digital stores in mid-November, and a month later what seemed inevitable was announced: the closure of its servers.

On December 14, the Final Strike Games studio confirmed that the multiplayer title will stop operating next March 21, 2024. Because it's an experience 100% focused on online gamingit will be impossible to access the games.

Rocket Arena offer did not resonate with players

“We can't thank you enough for playing Rocket Arena and supporting us during this journey. We are delighted that everyone was able to enjoy it during 3 ½ years since its launch in July 2020 (…) We have always been impressed by the kindness, care and camaraderie that the community demonstrated,” the statement reads.

The studio confessed that it met many fans over the years, and that one player even joined the company's ranks as a worker. Finally, he thanked the community once again for their support and for making the game “an unforgettable and special experience.”

What is Rocket Arena?

Rocket Arena hit stores in 2020 under the seal of EA Originals. As its name suggests, the main mechanics revolve around the rockets, as players can use them to attack, move around the stage and much more. Additionally, each character has their special abilities.

Although it had interesting ideas, this proposal from Final Strike Games was unable to captivate and from the beginning had difficulty creating a solid base of players. He debuted with a record of 1136 concurrent users on Steam, and the count has since plummeted. At this time, the maximum peak of the last 24 hours is 3 personas connected at the same time.

Rocket Arena failed and was unable to create a large enough community

But tell us, did you give this title a chance? Do you think he had potential and deserved a second chance? Let us read you in the comments.

Rocket Arena was available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

