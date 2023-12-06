In a world where every moment is captured and shared, having a digital photo frame has become more than just a fad. It’s a stylish and modern way to keep those special memories alive, making every day a little more personal and warm.

And if you’re looking for the perfect gift this Christmas, something that combines technology, style and sentimentality, the marco digital OBVHNUA It is your ideal choice: 10.1 inches to show off hundreds of photographs with music included, and all for only 57.99 euros.

OBVHNUA 10.1 inch digital frame

Unique Features of OBVHNUA Digital Frame

This framework of 10.1 inches It is not just any digital frame. Comes with a Full IPS screen high resolution (1280 x 800 pixels) which guarantees sharp images and vibrant colors. Whether it’s natural landscapes or family portraits, this frame brings your memories to life.

And thanks to its versatile design, which allows automatic rotationyou can place it both vertically and horizontallyor even mount it on the walladapting perfectly to any space in your home.

Storage and multimedia functionalities

Lack of WiFi or complicated settings is not a problem. The OBVHNUA is easy to use: simply Plug in a USB drive or SD card (up to 128GB) and you’re done. You can play photos, videos and music.

It even has a 3.5mm headphone slot and stereo speakers, allowing you to enjoy your photos with background music. Furthermore, with his large internal storageyou’ll never run out of space for your favorite memories.

A perfect gift for any occasion

It is not only an ideal gift for Christmas, but also for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. OBVHNUA digital frame is perfect for all agesfrom the youngest to the oldest, due to its ease of use.

Furthermore, his fAuto-rotate feature and photo preview makes it easy to choose and view your favorite images.

Technical details and recommendations

Although the frame does not have a touch screen or WiFi, its remote control makes it easy to operate. Of course, remember that you must point it at the infrared receiver for it to work correctly. Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that It is recommended to use a USB flash drive or SD card in FAT32 and NTFS formatsand avoid file names that are too long.

OBVHNUA digital frame is a keeper of memories and a perfect way to keep your loved ones close. Its high quality screen, ease of use, and multiple functions make it the ideal gift for this Christmas. So don’t hesitate: surprise your loved ones with this digital photo frame and make their memories shine with a special light.

