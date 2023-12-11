The first units were sold out in a matter of hours. The fury that has caused The RetroTINK 4K has transformed it into one of the most unexpectedly successful devices that we could have found in this year-end stretch. The reason for its popularity is that it provides something that has been highly requested: the possibility of rescaling images “from the past” to 4K.

Everything has changed since the 80s

In our heads we remember playing the console in the 80s and 90s or watching movies on VHS with a quality that, although it was not the bomb, was satisfactory. There were no complaints. Everyone enjoyed it. It is true that when you recorded 100 times on a VHS tape, in the end the image deteriorated a lot, but that was another story. The point is that if today you have connected a retro console to your Smart TV you will have seen that the way it is displayed It’s not exactly the best nor is it in tune with your memories.

It could be that your nostalgic mind is playing tricks on you, but the truth is that the problem lies in the connection you are making, especially if you use an HDMI cable. The image you get on television is forced and is not the visualization that, speaking of gaming, the developers of those games had in mind when they created them decades ago. A device like the RetroTINK 4K comes to solve this problem so you can use your modern television as if it were an older model.

An improved concept

It is, of course, not the first time that a terminal with these characteristics has been seen. In any case, until now there was no quality model that was compatible with 4K. And that is something important in these times when, as you surely already know, the majority of Smart televisions that are marketed are compatible with this resolution. With this model, which succeeds equipment such as the RetroTINK 5X from the same manufacturer, support is offered for upscaling in 4K from 240p to 1080p.

Note that support from 240p It is what most retrogaming lovers are looking for, since all old consoles, such as NES, Super Nintendo or Mega Drive, used this resolution. It was not until the launch of machines like the PlayStation 2 that the jump to HD resolution was made and the use of 480p came into play. From there the sector continued to evolve, but it is obvious that users who like old games are going to enjoy the RetroTINK 4K and the way it guarantees adequate image display.

The same can be said about VHS tapesin which the resolution ranges from 240p to 360p, even in cases in which the films were presented in widescreen format, since the space was simply adjusted with the black lines.

Beyond the support given for resolutions, the most interesting thing about RetroTINK 4K is that it incorporates different functions and configuration modes with which to personalize the image and give the feeling that it is a classic tube television. You can, for example, activate an emulation mode in which the pixel effects that old CRT screens had are replicated. There is also the possibility of using the HDR system with the intention of adjusting and modifying until you find the most suitable performance that can satisfy your demands. And if you have doubts about using VHS mode, you’ll be happy to know that it has a region selection system to support all your tapes, whether PAL, NTSC or SECAM.

Its launch takes place this week in the United States, but as we indicated, the first units have sold out quickly even taking into account that its cost is not exactly low: around 700 euros. It is to be hoped that there will be new shipments soon on their website in view of the popularity that the device has had and how much it can make life easier for many people who are looking to enjoy their games and movies again as they remember them. .