Las debit cards They are an important economic tool that can be very useful to maintain good finances.

There are several factors that people usually consider when choosing a debit card at a specific banking institution, and one of the most important is the performance they provide, as it protects your money from inflation.

However, there is one that gives you 15% annual return, below we will tell you which one it is.

What is the debit card that gives you 15% annual return?

Uala It is the card that offers you so many benefits through its plan “Count on Performance.”

Thanks to this account, you can generate daily returns for the money you have, without minimum amounts or forced deadlines.

Some of the benefits of Ualá are:

There are no fixed deadlines. You can activate the account from your cell phone. Your money is available at all times 24/7, it is not moved to a section. Your savings will be protected by the IPAB for up to about 3 million pesos. Your movements will be reflected daily in the app, and you can consult them in detail in your account statement. If you increase the monthly deposit limit, you are paid returns of up to 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

These are some of the benefits you can get with Uala, If you are interested or want to obtain more information, consult their official website.

