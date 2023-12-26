loading…

Kenya opens visa-free facilities for tourists from all over the world. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – Visitors to Kenya from around the world will no longer need a visa from January. This was said by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Ruto said his government had developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive electronic travel permits in advance, without having to apply for a visa.

“There is no longer any need for anyone from any corner of the world to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” he said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark the 60th anniversary of Kenya's independence from Britain, reported by CNN.

Ruto has long advocated visa-free travel on the African continent.

Read Also

At a conference in the Republic of Congo in October he said people from African countries would not need visas to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

The tourism industry plays an important role in Kenya's economy, offering beach holidays along the Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.

“Kenya has a simple message for humanity: Welcome Home!” he said.

(ahm)