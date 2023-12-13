The large telecommunications operators in our country have already reported that in 2024, as happened at the beginning of this year, they will raise prices again to adjust to the CPI. A European body has decided that this index cannot be the cause of price increases, or at least that these are not linked to inflation.

Could something similar happen in Spain? The example is really close and the causes for these measures, as we will see below, are common to us. Do customers really know what inflation we have and How are rates going to rise??

Price increases and inflation

Ofcom, the telecommunications regulator in the United Kingdom, has launched new measures to dissociate price increases in operator rates to an uncertain situation such as inflation.

«Telecoms customers should be informed in advance of any price increases that their provider includes in their contract. With most major phone, broadband and pay-TV companies including mid-contract price increases linked to uncertain future inflation, we are concerned that customer contracts will not provide enough certainty about the prices they will pay. “That is why we propose to introduce stricter protections for customers by prohibiting this practice.”

In recent years, pricing practices in which operators impose a annual increase linked to unpredictable future inflationplus an additional percentage typically of 3.9%, have become significantly widespread, undermining customers’ understanding of what they will pay.

This decision is made taking into account the fact that knowing a term such as Consumer Price Index, the famous CPIor others specific to the British country such as the retail price index (RPI) is not as widespread as one might think.

«Knowledge and understanding of these terms is very low. More than half (55%) of broadband customers and pay-monthly mobile customers (58%) They don’t know what inflation rates measure. such as the CPI and the RPI. And of those with providers that use inflation-linked price increases, very few broadband (16%) and mobile (12%) customers were aware of the price increase and were able to identify that it was linked to inflation with an additional percentage.

Planned increases in Spain

Operators are beginning to report upcoming rate changes that will take place as 2024 begins. For example, updating prices for subscription plans. Movistar It affects fiber and mobile users, both with the current miMovistar rates and the old Fusion rates. Non-convergent rates, television service and call establishment also increase in price. Therefore, the average increase, with both changes in convergent and non-convergent rates, is 3.1% for January 2024.

Regarding the increase of Vodafone, it is already established that their rates will increase by 1.64 euros on average based on the annual average CPI, which is 4.38% (in the previous year it was 8.1%). To give you an idea, customers with a mobile plan at the current rates in the operator’s catalog will see their monthly price rise by less than €1 (€0.80 on average), while convergent plans rise by 2.5 euros on average, which would mean 4.38% on average.

As to Orange, has not made a statement yet, but it is believed in the sector that it will adopt the same strategy as last year. Unlike other competitors such as Movistar and Vodafone, Orange did not apply price increases to its rates as soon as 2023 began. However, in March 2023 it updated its product portfolio and raised them between two and five euros.

This coincidence of price increases in the three large operators in our country was something unprecedented, but the perspective of sector experts is that it will happen again in 2024. However, other operators resist and will not raise their pricesas Digi o Finetwork announced.

The post This country gets serious about price increases: they cannot be linked to the CPI appeared first on ADSLZone.