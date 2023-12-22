Despite being one of the most important markets in the world for the entertainment industry, China has a rather complicated relationship with video games. This is due to the multiple restrictions that control, among other things, the number of hours young people can play. Now, a new initiative could lead to unprecedented change.

Chinese regulators reportedly presented this Friday December 22th the draft of new guidelines that aim to limit spending on online video games. Although these initiatives are still pending and subject to change, they have already worried investors of some of the most important companies in the country and the world.

After the new rules were announced, Tencent Holding shares suffered a drop of 16%while those of NetEase plummeted to 25%. Collectively, the companies lost around $80,000 MMDD in value after the news was made public.

For context, Tencent owns Riot Games y Sumo Digitaland has most of Techland y Tequila Works, to mention a couple of examples. It also has a percentage of Epic Games, FromSoftware y Paradox. As such, it is one of the most important companies in gaming.

On the other hand, NetEase owns Quantic Dream y Grasshopper Manufacturewhile it also has a percentage of Bungie and invested in many studies in recent years.

These are China's new rules that could impact gaming

The new guidelines will significantly limit the amount of money users can invest in their favorite games. These measures will mainly affect proposals free-to-playwhich are very popular in mobiles y PC.

Therefore, online games must establish spending limitsprohibit daily login rewards and eliminate the chance-based awards. It also requires companies to have their servers within China and restrict the amount of money users can add to their digital walletswhile game streamers will not be able to receive large donations.

Additionally, players must process approval for online games within 60 days of their release. In an act of good faith, the approval was recently given to 40 new imported games.

These new initiatives deal a strong blow to gaming, or at least to its current business model. If they are applied as described, it will be interesting to discover how companies adapt their monetization systems and if Western countries follow these steps with similar rules.

China wants to control video game addiction in young people

The end of current monetization models in China and the world?

Vigo Zhangvice president of Tencent Games, states that the company will not need to make fundamental changes to its “reasonable business model or operations” for its games and notes that they strictly implement regulatory requirements. Likewise, he emphasizes that spending by minors reached its lowest point since 2021.

However, media analysts theorize that these changes could substantially change the business models of mobile games.

“Removing these incentives will likely reduce daily active users and in-app revenue, and could eventually force publishers to fundamentally review their game design and monetization strategies,” the analyst commented. Ivan Su the Morningstar.

“The impact in China will be greater than what the market anticipates and we believe that these results will force other countries to take similar measures against addiction to mobile games and social networks in the coming years. “This is the beginning of the end of the current mobile gaming business model,” he said. My Kato de Lightstream Research.

Minors can only play one hour a day on weekends

