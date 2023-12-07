Assembling a Lego building set of a Defender is very entertaining, but to then imagine a world called Steenlandia around it, we are a bit too old for that. Fortunately, there is Lego 2K Drive: the Lego game where you can build your own car and drive it in Bricklandia. Even better news: this month, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Lego 2K Drive for free.

In this Lego game you live in an open world and can do numerous activities. So you can drive around and build your own cars, but also race against the AI, online or via split screen with friends. The great thing about this is that every adjustment to your car has an effect on its handling. You can also build special cars that are aimed at off-roading or on asphalt.

A storyline in Lego 2K Drive

The makers have also added a story mode to the Lego game. You can play it alone or with two people via split screen. As an amateur racer you start a career towards the top. You will be helped by buddy and fictional racing legend Clutch Racington and his robot assistant STUD. The end goal is to obtain the Sky Cup Trophy.

It is quite special that Lego 2K Drive can now be downloaded for free. The game was launched on May 19 of this year, so it is still just six months old. This is often a way to sell some DLCs and paid game passes. After all, you didn’t pay for the game anyway. You can download Lego 2K Drive for free from the PlayStation Store until the end of this year.